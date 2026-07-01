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Afghanistan says airstrikes launched on Pakistan; Islamabad says drones shot down

Pakistan ‌accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants it blames for plotting attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban denies the accusations, saying militancy is ⁠Pakistan's internal problem.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:11 IST
PakistanAfghanistan

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