<p>KABUL/ISLAMABAD: - The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghan </a>Taliban "successfully conducted" air strikes using drones to hit military targets in Pakistan, its defence ministry and a government spokesperson said on Friday, as fighting between the neighbours continued.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani</a> Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistani Taliban militants had tried to use drones against targets in Pakistan but they were brought down by anti-drone systems and there was "no damage to life". </p>