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Ahead of US-Iran talks, Pakistan authorities take stringent security measures

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 08:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

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