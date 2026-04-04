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Any attempt to challenge Pakistan's maritime interests will be met with appropriate response: Navy chief

He also claimed that during the brief conflict with India in May last year, the Pakistan Navy was poised to sink India's aircraft carrier.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 15:13 IST
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