<p>At least nine people were killed when gunmen attacked National Resources Ltd's copper and gold project in Balochistan in Pakistan on Wednesday, local authorities said.</p>.Pakistan minister, US ambassador meet to discuss Iran war ahead of 2nd Islamabad talks.<p><strong>Here are some details on the attack:</strong></p><p>Pakistan's National Resources Ltd, which owns the Darigwan site in southwestern Balochistan, said the attack took place on Wednesday evening and security forces had secured the area.</p><p>At least nine employees, including two security guards, were killed, a local official told <em>Reuters</em> on condition of anonymity.</p><p>NRL, which explores copper-gold and lead-zinc deposits in Balochistan, was formed as a joint venture between Lucky Cement , Fatima Fertilizer, and Liberty Mills.</p><p>Balochistan is a mineral-rich, restive region in southwestern Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran.</p><p>Barrick Mining last month said it would extend its review of the Reko Diq copper-gold project in the region in view of the rising security risks.</p>