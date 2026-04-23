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At least nine people was killed as gunmen attacked mining site in Pakistan

NRL, ‌which explores copper-gold and ‌lead-zinc deposits in Balochistan, was formed ‌as a joint venture ‌between Lucky Cement , Fatima Fertilizer, and Liberty Mills.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsPakistanmining

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