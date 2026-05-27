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'Brutal and inhuman' acts cannot weaken Pakistan's resolve against terrorists: Asim Munir

His remarks came days after 24 people were killed and dozens wounded when a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Quetta.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:35 IST
World newsPakistanasim munir

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