'Brutal and inhuman' acts cannot weaken Pakistan's resolve against terrorists: Asim Munir

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/china-supports-active-mediation-by-pakistan-between-us-iran-fm-wang-yi-4017605">Pakistan </a>Army chief Field Marshal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/not-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-but-army-chief-donald-trumps-abraham-accords-invite-mentions-asim-munir-4016287">Asim Munir</a> on Wednesday said that "brutal and inhuman" acts cannot weaken the resolve of his country against terrorists.</p><p>Munir made the comments during a visit to Zhob district of Balochistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with frontline troops deployed along the Western frontiers.</p><p>His remarks came days after 24 people were killed and dozens wounded when a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.</p><p>According to the army, Munir's visit commenced with Eid prayers along with special supplications for Pakistan's enduring peace, stability and prosperity.</p>.Last year's conflict with India was 'battle of two ideologies': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.<p>Referring to the recent terrorist incident in Quetta, the Field Marshal reaffirmed that such "inhuman and brutal acts cannot weaken the resolve" of Pakistan Armed Forces or the nation, the statement read.</p><p>He emphasised that the morale and resolve of troops and the people of Pakistan remained unshaken. </p><p>He reiterated that the Armed Forces, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan, would continue to pursue all facilitators, abettors and perpetrators of terrorism with full force.</p><p>Extending Eid greetings to officers and soldiers, the Field Marshal commended their exceptional grit, unwavering resolve, operational preparedness and steadfast vigilance amid foreign-sponsored terrorism.</p>