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Cash-strapped Pakistan to receive $5 billion from Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The expected inflows come at a crucial juncture as Islamabad prepares to repay USD 3.5 billion to the UAE this month.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:26 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi ArabiaQatar

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