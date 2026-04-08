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Ceasefire: Pakistan invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad

US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

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