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China pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Pakistan's Iran-US mediation efforts

Three working groups have been set up to focus on the nuclear issue, sanctions and monitoring, aiming to facilitate a final deal between the US and Iran within 60 days.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:21 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaPakistanIranShehbaz SharifWang Yi

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