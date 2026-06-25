China pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Pakistan's Iran-US mediation efforts

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wang-yi">Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi </a>has congratulated Pakistan's leadership and pledged "unwavering support" for its mediation efforts between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, according to a statement issued by the foreign office in Islamabad.</p>.<p>It said, a telephonic conversation took place on Wednesday between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ishaq-dar">Ishaq Dar</a> and his Chinese counterpart.</p>.<p>The discussions focused on the Iran-US peace process, particularly the first round of high-level talks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/switzerland">Switzerland</a> mediated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a>, with Wang praising Pakistan's untiring efforts for peace and stability, the statement said.</p>.<p>"He reaffirmed China's unwavering support for Pakistan's mediation efforts, underlining the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes as enshrined in the UN Charter," it said.</p>.PM Modi to host Xi Jinping in September as China seeks progress in talks for early harvest boundary deal.<p>Dar shared that the talks led to the establishment of a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process under a memorandum of understanding that was signed by the US and Iran last week, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Three working groups have been set up to focus on the nuclear issue, sanctions and monitoring, aiming to facilitate a final deal between the US and Iran within 60 days.</p>.<p>The two leaders reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan and China to work closely for a negotiated settlement between the US and Iran, to bring a permanent end to hostilities and promote lasting peace, shared development and common prosperity, it said.</p>