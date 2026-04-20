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Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pakistan PM to Iranian President

During the approximately 45-minute conversation on Sunday, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 03:58 IST
World newsPakistanIranShehbaz SharifMiddle East

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