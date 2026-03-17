A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026.
File photo: Pakistani Army soldier salutes while standing on an air defence missile system during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022.
Fighting vehicles and artillery
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpost, where last night clashes took place between Taliban and Afghan forces in Kunduz, Afghanistan
Tracers from anti-aircraft fire after an explosion in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul
Published 17 March 2026, 12:13 IST