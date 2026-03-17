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Data Story: How do Pakistan and Afghan Taliban militaries stack up as tensions flare?

Afghanistan's forces have been constrained by the Afghan Taliban government's lack of international recognition, which has restricted access to parts, expertise and maintenance.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:13 IST
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A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026.

A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 17, 2026.

Photo: Reuters

Overview

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Personnel

File photo: Pakistani Army soldier salutes while standing on an air defence missile system during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022.

File photo: Pakistani Army soldier salutes while standing on an air defence missile system during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Reuters

Fighting vehicles and artillery

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpost, where last night clashes took place between Taliban and Afghan forces in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpost, where last night clashes took place between Taliban and Afghan forces in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Photo: Reuters

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Air Force

Tracers from anti-aircraft fire after an explosion in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul

Tracers from anti-aircraft fire after an explosion in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul


Photo: Reuters

Nuclear

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Published 17 March 2026, 12:13 IST
PakistanAfghanistanTalibanPakistan Army

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