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Death toll in Balochistan train bombing rises to 30

The ⁠Baloch Liberation ‌Army (BLA) claimed the attack and described it as a suicide bombing. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:19 IST
World newsPakistanTerror attackBalochistan

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