Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Drone carrying illegal drugs being smuggled into India crashes in Pakistan

The incident took place in Narang Mandi area, some 70 km from Lahore, on Saturday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsPakistandroneDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us