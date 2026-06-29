Drone carrying illegal drugs being smuggled into India crashes in Pakistan

<p>Lahore: A drone carrying illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drugs </a>allegedly being smuggled to India crashed near the border area in Punjab province of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Narang Mandi area, some 70 km from Lahore, on Saturday.</p>.<p>Narang Mandi is located approximately 8 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border.</p>.'Private events, neither new nor special': India on 'Track-II' talks with Pakistan.<p>Police said that 5kg of heroin was being smuggled to India from the Narang Mandi side through a drone when it crashed.</p>.<p>According to senior police officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, police have seized the drone and contraband. They also cordoned off the crime spot and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>"Police were alerted that a drone fell on a house roof in Narang Mandi near the border area. An initial inquiry suggests a black drone 3 ft long was found on a house roof in Mohalla Rafiqabad, Gali Plaza Wali.</p>.<p>"A packet wrapped in yellow tape with reflective lights was found inside the drone. The packet contains 5 kg of heroin," Sheikh said and added that police have intensified patrolling in the area.</p>.<p>No suspect has been arrested as yet.</p>.<p>The drug business has reportedly flourished in Lahore, Sialkot and Kasur for the last few decades as hubs for cross-border drug trafficking.</p>.<p>"Payments against these smuggled drugs are made in Dubai," the police officer said. </p>