<p>Multiple unconfirmed reports suggest that former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa may be in a critical state following complications linked to a head injury earlier this year in February. However, there has been no official confirmation on his health updates so far.</p><p>According to a report by <em>CNN-News18</em>, citing people familiar with the matter, Bajwa is believed to have suffered a fall at his Rawalpindi residence, possibly after losing consciousness due to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heart-disease">heart-related</a> issue. </p><p>At the time, Pakistan’s military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), described the incident as a household accident, stating that the retired general may have fainted or slipped due to a third-degree atrioventricular (AV) block, a condition affecting the heart’s electrical signalling.</p><p>Reportedly, he was later taken to the Combined Military Hospital for treatment, where he underwent medical assessment and may have received pacemaker support.</p><p>Initial updates shared around mid-February indicated that his condition was stable. He was said to be conscious, responsive, and able to recognise family members, with early tests showing no serious complications and was considered to be out of immediate danger.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>In the weeks that followed, however, unverified accounts began to suggest a deterioration in his health. By early March 2026, some reports claimed he had developed a brain haemorrhage, allegedly linked to the earlier injury. These claims also mentioned symptoms such as confusion, memory impairment, and difficulty recognising close relatives.</p><p>Neither Pakistan’s military establishment nor Bajwa’s family has confirmed any such developments. The reports remain speculative and are largely based on informal sources and commentary.</p><p>Bajwa, who led the Pakistan Army from 2016 to 2022, continues to remain a key figure in the country’s political discussions even after his retirement.</p><p>Earlier, a June 2024 report by <em>ANI</em>, citing <em>ARY News</em>, quoted Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as alleging Bajwa’s role in the political developments that led to the removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government headed by former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote.</p><p>However, as of now, there has been no official medical update confirming reports of a brain haemorrhage or any semi-coma condition. Social media platforms, including X, continue to shared unsubstantiated claims about his health, including reports of memory loss and disorientation.</p>