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Ex-Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa critical after head injury, brain haemorrhage: Reports

As of now, there has been no official medical update confirming reports of a brain haemorrhage or any semi-coma condition.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:15 IST
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