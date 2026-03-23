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Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks release on humanitarian grounds, cites solitary confinement

The plea was made through his counsel, Salman Safdar, as the court heard appeals filed by Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, against their conviction in the 190-million-pound corruption case.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:48 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 18:48 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

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