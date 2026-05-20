<p>In an attempt to change <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> Islamised identity after nearly 80 years of partition, older <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/ags/hindu">Hindu</a>, Sikh, Jain and colonial names of streets and localities in Lahore are being restored. </p><p>Now, official signboard of Islampura reads Krishan Nagar, Babri Masjid Chowk has gone back to Jain Mandir Chowk, and Rehman Gali has been renamed Ram Gali.</p><p>At least nine locations have been renamed in the past two months, while many more are set to go back to their "old glory". </p><p>The campaign is a part of 'Lahore Heritage Area Revival' (LHAR) project of Pakistan's Punjab government, aiming to revive the country's cultural capital to its pre-partition glory. </p>.IMF approves USD 1.2 billion fresh disbursement for Pakistan.<p>The project is former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ambitious dream and is budgeted at 50 billion PKR. Its goal is to restore the city's architectural and cultural roots after decades of neglect, poor urbanisation and ideological rewriting.</p><p>The project has been undertaken by Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is the current chief minister of Punjab province. </p><p>The provincial government argues that Pakistan should preserve the historical heritage of its cities like European nations. It also claims that it is a major step towards promoting heritage tourism and generating revenue. </p><p>Under other proposals by Sharif, three cricket grounds are to be restored, while a traditional 'akhara' (wrestling arena) at Minto Park (Greater Iqbal Park), will also be revived. However, the moves are being widely perceived as a damage control strategy. </p><p>Sharif's brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, faced severe backlash for demolishing the three historical cricket grounds and the wrestling arena as a part of urban development during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab in 2015.</p><p>Several former Pakistani legends like ex-captain Inzamam-ul-Haq were trained in these cricket clubs in Minto Park.</p><p>Even Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath was trained in one of the clubs before partition. Amarnath visited Minto Park and spent time with players of the Crescent Cricket Club, for which he used to play till the Partition happened, when he visited the neighbouring country on a cricket tour in 1978. </p>.Despite past Dutch military support to Pakistan, India-Netherlands agree on strategic partnership.<p>The demolished wrestling arena in Minto Park once witnessed bouts by veterans such as Goonga Pehalwan, Imam Bakhsh and Gama Pehalwan. The Hindu festival of Dasara was also celebrated in Minto Park before partition. </p><p><strong>Why are names being changed now?</strong></p><p>Historically, the plight of minorities in Pakistan, particularly of Hindus and Sikhs, has been a matter of grave concern. Incidents of oppression, forced conversions, land encroachment and demolition of temples have been regularly reported.</p><p>However, the name change drive has faced no opposition in a country shaped by decades of Islamisation. </p><p>By restoring names, it is being reported that Pakistan on a global level, that it is shedding its "radical image" and picturing itself as a tolerant, inclusive, and multicultural nation. This could lead to access to diplomatic and economic assistance that the nation is seeking. </p><p>Pakistan has been scrutinised by western powers over allegations of terror financing, costing its economy billions of dollars. By renaming and restoring colonial-era names, Pakistan is seeking to construct a narrative of leaving extremism behind, a move aimed at preventing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) or other global institutions from reimposing stringent sanctions upon it.</p><p>The country is dependent heavily on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package for survival. The IMF not only studies economic data, but also keeps an eye on a country's political stability and social climate. </p><p>The renaming makes for a reassurance for foreign investors and the IMF that the country is becoming a safe and liberal destination for investment.</p>