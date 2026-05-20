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Explained | Rehman Gali to Ram Gali: Why is Pakistan changing names of Lahore streets

At least nine locations have been renamed in the past two months, while many more are set to go back to their 'old glory'.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:59 IST
World newsPakistanNawaz SharifShehbaz SharifLahorerenamingExplainer

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