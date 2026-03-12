<p>Peshawar: At least five members of a family were killed after a mortar shell exploded in a residential area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Wednesday night, police said.</p><p>The tragic incident occurred in Serri Kandao area of Tirah Valley, Khyber district bordering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a>. The five members of the family died on the spot after the mortar shell fired from an unknown direction hit the residential area.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Niaz Badshah, his two sons, a nephew, and a grandson.</p>.11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan.<p>Panic and fear spread across the area following the incident. Local residents expressed grief over the loss of lives and demanded an immediate investigation as well as urgent measures to ensure the safety of civilians.</p><p>Pakistan on Wednesday said its security forces have killed 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured over 855 in the ongoing military operation launched two weeks ago.</p><p>Pakistan unleashed military action, codenamed Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (righteous fury), on February 26 after the Afghan side attacked 53 locations on the 2,611 kms long border.</p><p>Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have nose-dived since October 2025.</p>