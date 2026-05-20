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Foreign companies operating in Pakistan sent back $172 million in profits in 10 months

This increase of repatriation of funds was mainly driven by the financial business sector, which accounted for $72 million in outflows, the State Bank said in its data report.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:48 IST
World newsProfitPaksitan

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