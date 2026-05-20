Foreign companies operating in Pakistan sent back $172 million in profits in 10 months

<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> central bank has said that foreign companies which have operations in the country sent back $172 million in profits to their respective headquarters during April 2026, a 42 per cent increase compared to the same month of last year.</p>.<p>For the first 10 months of fiscal 2025-26 (10MFY26), the cumulative profit repatriation reached slightly over $2 billion, up 8.7 per cent from the corresponding period of last fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>This increase of repatriation of funds was mainly driven by the financial business sector, which accounted for $72 million in outflows, the State Bank said in its data report.</p>.Pakistan receives second tranche of USD 1 billion loan from Saudi Arabia.<p>The food sector followed with $30 million, while tobacco and cigarette manufacturers repatriated $26 million, according to the data.</p>.<p>Foreign companies' biggest flow of funds was to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a> with $81 million, it said.</p>.<p>The central bank data noted that this steady growth in repatriation of funds by foreign companies indicated a growing confidence among foreign investors despite ongoing economic challenges, including currency fluctuations and global uncertainties. </p>