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'Forever grateful': PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for role in India-Pak ceasefire

Shehbaz also lauded Trump's 'unique' leadership style, saying the US president had brought 'energy and resolve' to Washington's international engagement and pursuit of its interests.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:51 IST
World newsUSPakistanIndiaDonald TrumpShehbaz SharifCeasefire

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