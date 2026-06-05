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Forex reserves up in Pakistan; experts warn trade deficit threatens economic stability

The analysts also pointed out that payments to foreign creditors are due in June.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:46 IST
World newsPakistanForex Reserve

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