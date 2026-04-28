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Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in prison after treatment for eye ailment

Khan, 74, was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in late January
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:17 IST
PakistanImran Khan

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