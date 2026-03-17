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From sponsor to enemy: What's behind Pakistan's attack on Afghan Taliban?

On Monday night, Pakistan carried out an air strike on Afghan capital Kabul, the latest attack in fighting between the neighbours.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:21 IST
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