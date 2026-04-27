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Hafiz Saeed's close aide and key LeT figure Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan

The incident took place in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, some 250 kms from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 18:33 IST
World newsPakistanHafiz Saeed

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