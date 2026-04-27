<p>Lahore: Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figure and a close associate of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, some 250 kms from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.</p>.<p>A source in the police told PTI that unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Afridi, resulting in his death on the spot.</p>.Four killed, 70 injured in mortar, rocket attacks by Pakistan, Afghan Taliban says.<p>No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.</p>.<p>Afridi is said to be a key figure within the regional structure of the banned LeT.</p>.<p>He also reportedly played a role in the recruitment and coordination of the terror group's activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.</p>.<p>"The incident has sparked widespread anger in the area, and local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for his killing," the source said.</p>.<p>An official of Saeed's banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) said that Afridi was a "renowned religious scholar and belonged to the Zakhakhel tribe of Khyber and was regarded as a prominent scholar of the Ahl-e-Hadith (Salafi) school of thought." "He was targeted when unidentified attackers sprayed him with bullets and managed to flee the scene. It should be remembered that extremist groups like -- Khawarij (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) -- are currently facing strong intellectual and practical challenges from Salafi scholars," he said.</p>.<p>Over a week ago in Lahore, Amir Hamza, a founding leader of LeT, suffered bullet injuries in an attack.</p>.<p>Hamza is LeT's second most important leader after Saeed, who has been in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 after getting convicted for several years in terror financing cases. </p>