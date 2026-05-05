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Heatwave kills 10 in Pakistan’s Karachi

Karachi recorded its hottest day since 2018 on Monday, as the temperature in the city surged past 44°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:05 IST
World newsPakistanheatwaveKarachi

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