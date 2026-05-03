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Hijacked, bombed, derailed, a Pakistani train keeps running

The train and railway infrastructure in Balochistan have faced at least 27 attacks in the past 18 months alone
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:58 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistan

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