<p>Karachi: Members of Pakistan's minority Hindu community staged a sit-in protest here to highlight the rising cases of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls to Islam before marriage to older Muslim men.</p>.<p>The protesters came together under the banner of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (PDI) outside the Sindh Legislative Assembly on Monday.</p>.<p>They attempted to highlight the ongoing injustices, oppression, and discrimination faced by the Sindhi Hindu minority community, according to the PDI Chairman, Shiva Kachhi.</p>.<p>Highlighting a fresh case, Kachhi said on Tuesday that a minor girl had been abducted from the city's Landhi area and forcibly married off after conversion.</p>.China, Pakistan call for start of peace talks as soon as possible.<p>“We are still trying to get a proper FIR registered with the Landhi police to move the case forward," he added.</p>.<p>"But the girl is missing, and her family is distraught,” Kachhi said.</p>.<p>Highlighting another case that took place a week ago near Mirpurkhas, Kachhi said, another young Hindu girl had been abducted and forcibly converted and married off.</p>.<p>“The purpose of this protest sit-in was to highlight the insecurity and unsafe conditions for our women, especially in the rural Sindh areas,” he said.</p>.<p>According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of Hindus across Sindh came to take part in the protest, which ended peacefully after the leaders handed over a list of demands to the Sindh Assembly speaker.</p>.<p>Muslim and Christian leaders also supported the protest rally and came together in solidarity with the Hindu community, according to the PDI chairman.</p>.<p>“All these incidents directly violate the Sindh Child Marriage Act, and I know of cases where many families have migrated to other provinces because of the situation in Sindh,” he added.</p>