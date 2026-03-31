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Hindus in Pakistan's Sindh protest against abduction, forced conversion of girls

The protesters came together under the banner of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (PDI) outside the Sindh Legislative Assembly on Monday.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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