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How did Pakistan emerge as a mediator in Iran-US war

Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan has risen to the occasion to mediate talks between the two countries and help negotiate a ceasefire. However, the South Asian country has a lot at stake.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:10 IST
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