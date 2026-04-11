<p>As US and Iran leaders— hailing from the upper echelons of their respective establishments— flock to Islamabad to attend the much anticipated peace talks over the six-week war; the negotiations have also brought significant limelight to its the host: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>. </p><p>The fragile ceasefire declared a few days ago grows more precarious by each passing second. While both Iran and US have agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire, reports of violations have surfaced from both the camps. Moreover, Israel's attack on Hezbollah has become a major point of contention— a contention so pivotal that it could devastate the very foundations of ceasefire. </p><p>Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan has risen to the occasion to mediate talks between the two countries and help negotiate a ceasefire. However, the South Asian country has a lot at stake.</p><p>If it succeeds, Pakistan's efforts will be hailed across the globe. But if it fails, this could force Islamabad to choose sides.</p> .US-Iran talks in Islamabad are a 'make or break' for permanent ceasefire, Pakistan PM says.<p><strong>Pak's relationship with Iran, US </strong></p><p>Currently, Pakistan finds itself right in the eye of the storm—aiming to maintain strict neutrality amid escalating tensions.</p><p>This country that happens to share a 920km border with Iran and is also rising in ranks to become one of Trump's favourite, is now walking a very tightrope. </p><p>Earlier Pakistan and United States' relationship was marred by conflict. However, that all came to pass with Trump's second term in office. The US President invited Pakistan's top military man Syed Asim Munir and called him his "favourite Field Marshal".</p><p>Moreover, what put Pakistan in US's "good graces" was the country's acknowledgement of Trump's perceived role in halting the latest India-Pakistan war. </p><p>Many analysts claim, Pakistan's acknowledgement and their nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize helped elevate its status in Trump's eyes. </p><p>Later, in September 2025, Pakistan signed a key agreement, giving US access to its critical minerals. A US firm has agreed to invest $500m in Pakistani minerals.</p> .<p>On the other hand, Pakistan's relationship with Iran goes way back. Though it has seen some ups and downs, their relationship has largely been peaceful. </p><p>Nearly 20 per cent of Pakistan's population is Shia Muslims— the dominant community in Iran. Thus, Iran plays host to thousands of Pakistanis who visit the country for pilgrimage. </p><p>Moreover, even during the current war, Pakistan condemned the initial US-Israeli attacks in Iran. It also abstained from a UN Security Council resolution urging other to coordinate efforts to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p><strong>Why peace is crucial for Pakistan</strong></p><p>Though Pakistan is both an ally and a neighbour of Iran's, it finds itself between a rock and hard place. Last year, Pakistan signed a defence pact with Saudi Arabia which clearly states, "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”</p><p>Saudi has been a victim of Iranian strikes since the commencement of the war in February. Its oil fields have became a prime target for Iranian attacks, which has forced them to halt operations at several facilities, throwing a wrench in their production capacity. </p><p>The attacks grew to such proportions that even Pakistan condemned Iran's bombing of Saudi's oil fields.</p><p>Taking this into account, Pakistan finds it difficult to cling to its neutral stance. If Saudi Arabia does decide to get involved in the conflict, Pakistan would have to follow owing to its defence pact. </p> .<p><strong>Hormuz:</strong> <strong>A lifeline for Pakistan</strong></p><p>The war has also resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial lifeline that accounts for nearly 20 per cent of world's maritime oil trade. Pakistan is heavily reliant oil and gas that comes through the Hormuz as it largely imports energy supplies from Qatar and UAE. </p><p>Recent events have sent fuel prices <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/pakistan-fuel-crisis-deepens-diesel-up-55-petrol-rises-42-amid-hormuz-disruption/articleshow/129992549.cms">skyrocketing </a>in the country, making life difficult for the common man. Hence, it is imperative for Pakistan to procure peace in this fractured global space.</p>