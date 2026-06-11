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India's missile development reflects ambitions extending beyond South Asia: Pakistan official

Adviser to National Command Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil, made the comments while addressing a seminar on Pakistan's nuclear weapon program
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:03 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanMissile

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