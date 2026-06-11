India's missile development reflects ambitions extending beyond South Asia: Pakistan official

<p>Islamabad: A senior Pakistani defence official on Thursday claimed that India's long-range missile development reflected ambitions extending beyond South Asia.</p><p>Adviser to National Command Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil, made the comments while addressing a seminar on Pakistan's nuclear weapon program organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS).</p>.Telugu engineer killed in Oman coast missile strike was waiting to return home for wedding anniversary.<p>"The trajectory of India's strategic forces program, including its intercontinental range missile systems, is not oriented solely toward Pakistan or China. It is oriented toward establishing India as a global nuclear power capable of threatening major Western capitals," Gen Jamil, a former director general of the Strategic Plans Division, claimed.</p><p>He asked Western governments to take notice of India's military modernisation.</p><p>Jamil also said that Pakistan's restraint during the May conflict with India was "a deliberate and considered choice." He warned that any future military action would draw a "decisive and comprehensive" response.</p><p>In his opening remarks, CISS Executive Director Ali Sarwar Naqvi said Pakistan's nuclear capability had helped maintain "deterrence stability" in South Asia and "prevented a large-scale war".</p>