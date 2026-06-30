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Indus Waters Treaty remains ‘valid, binding and operative’: Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

He said the Indus Waters Treaty is not merely a water-sharing arrangement, but a 'vital instrument of regional peace, stability and cooperation'.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsPakistanIndus Treaty

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