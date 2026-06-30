Indus Waters Treaty remains ‘valid, binding and operative’: Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

<p>Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>rejects India’s decision to revoke the Indus Waters Treaty, adding that it “remains valid, binding and operative”.</p>.<p>India suspended the 1960 treaty with Pakistan in April last year as part of retaliatory measures against Islamabad over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam </a>terror attack in February, which killed 26 people.</p>.<p>“No party can unilaterally suspend or terminate its obligations under a treaty that contains no such provision,” Dar claimed while addressing a seminar on the Indus Waters Treaty in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.</p>.'We'll cut off the hands that...': Pakistan Minister threatens India over Indus waters.<p>He said the Indus Waters Treaty is not merely a water-sharing arrangement, but a "vital instrument of regional peace, stability and cooperation".</p>.<p>The minister further said the shared waters “must remain a bridge between nations, guided by cooperation, dialogue and respect for international law for the benefit of the present and future generations”.</p>.<p>He claimed that any attempt to deprive Pakistan of the waters “rightfully allocated” to it would have “profound consequences” for regional peace and security.</p>.<p>The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, after nine years of negotiations with the sole aim of managing issues related to cross-border rivers.</p>