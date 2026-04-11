LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iranian delegation reaches Islamabad for talks

Hello Readers! In order to ensure this fragile ceasefire between Iran and United States transforms into a lasting one, senior officials from both countries are convening in Islamabad to begin peace negations over the six-week-old war. While US President Trump has warned of military action in Iran should the talks fail, Tehran too has outlined its own conditions including a ceasefire in Lebanon. The Iranian delegation headed by its Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the wee hours of Saturday while the US delegation is currently enroute. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.