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Iran's foreign minister Araghchi meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Baqaei said in a social media post that "no meeting" was planned to take place between Iran and the US.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:49 IST
World newsPakistanIranShehbaz SharifWest Asia

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