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Is US' trust dwindling in Asim Munir? American intel experts call him a 'red flag'

But despite receiving heaps of praise from Trump, many in US still remain wary of Munir's close connections with Iran.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 07:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanDonald Trumpasim munir

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