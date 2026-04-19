<p>Last year, when Pakistan Army Chief<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asim-munir"> Asim Munir</a> went to visit Washington, he was greeted warmly by the US President. The meeting went so well that Trump called Munir his "favourite field marshal" and an “exceptional man”.</p><p>On the other hand, Munir was the first foreign leader to visit Iran after tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington. This makes Pakistan the only country who shares a close relationship with both US and Iran. </p><p>But despite receiving heaps of praise from Trump, many in US still remain wary of his close connections with Iran.</p> .Pakistan won't allow terrorists from Afghanistan to spoil peace: Asim Munir.<p>Retired Pakistani General Ahmed Saeed told American news channel <em><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/trumps-favorite-field-marshal-who-pakistans-powerful-army-chief-asim-munir-deep-intel-ties">Fox News Digital</a>, that </em>Munir served as the informal back channel between the two countries. He also said that Munir began building ties with Iran while serving as Pakistan’s director general of military intelligence in 2016 and 2017.</p><p>According to Saeed, Munir has ties with both IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ) and Iran's regular army, he was also friends with IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in 2020, and commander Hossein Salami, who was killed in an Israeli strike in 2025.</p>.<p>Foundation for Defence of Democracies' Bill Roggio told Fox News Digital, that Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ and Trump should not trust him</p> <p>"Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ in Afghanistan, backing the Taliban while pretending to be our friends. Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin."</p>.<p> Until last year, Pakistan and US' relationship was fraught with tensions but all that came to pass when Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir visited US President after an escalation of tensions with India. </p><p>Since then Trump has repeatedly praised him. The Pakistan regime also endorsed Donald Trump's nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize. </p><p>Recently Munir wrapped up three-day visit to Iran aimed at securing the peace deal.</p>