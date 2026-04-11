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Islamabad’s Serena Hotel turns fortress for high-stakes US-Iran peace talks

The Serena ‌may appear to be an odd choice to host the high-stakes talks, particularly since Islamabad's worst militant attack ‌took place in 2008 at the nearby Marriott hotel.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:49 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIslamabadpeace talksSerena

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