Last year's conflict with India was 'battle of two ideologies': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan’s</a> Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asim-munir">Asim Munir</a> on Sunday termed last year’s conflict with India as a "battle between two ideologies."</p>.<p>Addressing a ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad</a> to the four-day conflict with India, Munir also claimed that Pakistan’s strategy was "superior" to that of India during the conflict.</p>.<p>In response to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terror-attack">terror attack</a> in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and Pakistan-occupied <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.</p>.<p>The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p>.<p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.</p>.<p>Addressing Sunday's event, Munir alleged that India "violated the sovereignty and territory” of Pakistan between the night of May 6-7 and May 10 last year, and said Pakistan responded “with full national unity and military force”.</p>.<p>“Marka-e-Haq was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies,” he said.</p>.<p>Munir claimed that Pakistan had struck 26 targets during the conflict. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claims.</p>.Pakistan never shies away from dialogue with India, but it should be 'meaningful': Tahir Andrabi .<p>He also claimed that India had sought a ceasefire through the US and that Pakistan agreed to it “in the interest of peace”.</p>.<p>India maintains that the understanding to stop military actions was reached directly between the two sides.</p>.<p>Stating that future wars would be different due to their “multi-domain” nature, Munir said Pakistan is preparing for conflicts through technology, hardware and training.</p>.<p>“Our defence will remain impeccable. We want peace and will maintain it through credible deterrence,” he said, highlighting Pakistan’s military modernisation, including Hangor-class submarines, a new Rocket Force and fighter aircraft acquisitions.</p>.<p>India maintains that its actions were aimed at responding to cross-border terrorism and ensuring national security.</p>.<p>On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India has reaffirmed its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism while vowing to further strengthen the global fight against the menace.</p>