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Last year's conflict with India was 'battle of two ideologies': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:02 IST
World newsPakistanIslamabadArmy Chiefasim munir

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