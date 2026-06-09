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Lebanese army chief meets Pakistani counterpart, discusses regional security situation

Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:45 IST
World newsPakistanLebanonasim munir

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