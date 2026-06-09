Lebanese army chief meets Pakistani counterpart, discusses regional security situation

<p>Islamabad: The Lebanese army chief on Tuesday met with his Pakistani counterpart Field Marshal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asim%20munir">Asim Munir</a>, during which the two exchanged views on the evolving regional security situation.</p>.<p>The military’s media affairs wing said in a statement that Lebanese armed forces’ Commander-in-Chief General Rodolphe Haykal called on Chief of Defence Forces Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Rawalpindi</a>.</p>.<p>During the meeting, they exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations”.</p>.<p>“The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries,” it stated.</p>.Pakistan Interior Minister to undertake third visit to Tehran in weeks amid US-Iran tensions.<p>Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the statement said.</p>.<p>The visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation, the statement added. </p>