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Lebanon's PM seeks support for immediate end to attacks: Pakistan

Shariuf said, 'Pakistan was ‌engaged in ⁠sincere efforts for regional peace.'
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:31 IST
World newsPakistanShehbaz SharifLebanon

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