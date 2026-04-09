<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had sought Islamabad's support for bringing an immediate end to the attacks targeting Lebanon and its people in a phone call with Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.</p><p>"... Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened," Sharif told Salam, according to a statement from Pakistan's Prime Minister Office.</p>