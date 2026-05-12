Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Massive explosion in northwest Pakistan kills ten, dozens injured

The emergency response agency Rescue 1122 said around 30 people were wounded at the market, which ​is part of the town square.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 12:14 IST
World newsPakistanblastExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us