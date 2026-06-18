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Homeworldpakistan

Mediator Pakistan signs US-Iran peace memorandum

The document was already signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpShehbaz SharifWest Asia

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