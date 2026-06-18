Mediator Pakistan signs US-Iran peace memorandum

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shebaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> on Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding - aimed at restoring peace in West Asia - as the key mediator of the negotiations, his office said.</p><p>The document was already signed by US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.</p><p>Sharif's signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) - in which Washington and Tehran are the two main parties - comes a day ahead of a planned ceremony in Switzerland, where key negotiators from the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar are expected to gather.</p><p>"Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a guarantor. Signatures of US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian are present on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," the Sharif's office said in a post on X.</p>.Pakistan PM praises Trump, Iran leaders for signing peace memorandum; says Hormuz will reopen instantly.<p>The Prime Minister's Office also shared photographs and videos of him signing the document on Thursday.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Sharif hailed Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for restoring peace in West Asia, as he announced that the signing of the document will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US will immediately lift its naval blockade.</p><p>Trump on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit. Later, Iranian media posted photos of President Pezeshkian holding a copy of the signed document before a camera.</p><p>Sharif on Thursday said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, as he thanked West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt for their contribution.</p>.Trump demanded Iran’s 'unconditional surrender,' he got a surprise instead.<p>The peace process was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.</p><p>Pakistan - which eventually emerged as the key mediator - hosted the first round of peace talks in April which was attended by senior leaders from both sides but they failed to clinch a deal.</p><p>"I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sharif said in a post on X on Thursday.</p><p>He further said: "Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."</p><p>The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's total energy supplies pass in normal times. It has been effectively blocked since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.</p><p>Sharif on Thursday offered "heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation" to Trump, saying his "steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond".</p>.‘Mistakes are made,’ Trump says about deadly US strikes on Iranian school.<p>He also praised "the dedication and tireless efforts" of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy for West Asia Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, for their contributions.</p><p>The Pakistani leader expressed "profound respect and appreciation" for Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian for their "wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace".</p><p>In his post, he also appreciated the Iranian negotiating team, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, whose "patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition".</p><p>The prime minister further said: "I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point. I also highly commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt for their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard."</p><p>He also mentioned the name of Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying: "tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability."</p>