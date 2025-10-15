<p>Peshawar: Two security personnel were killed by unidentified militants on Sunday in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said. </p><p>The militants opened fire at two Federal Constabulary troops in the Kurram Garhi area within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan, a police official said. </p>.Two security personnel killed in suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. </p><p>FC troops also responded with retaliatory fire during the incident.</p><p>Police confirmed that additional contingents have been dispatched to the scene, while a clearance operation is currently underway in the surrounding area.</p>