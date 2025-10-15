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Militants kill two security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 18:56 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 18:56 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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