Nearly 600 Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Arjan Dev's death anniversary

<p>Lahore: Around 600 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan </a>on Wednesday to participate in events related to the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru, Arjan Dev.</p><p>The events are being organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a statutory board that manages religious places of minorities, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.</p><p>"Nearly 600 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Lahore today to participate in the events marking the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru," ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI.</p><p>Punjab Minister for Minorities and Pradhan of PSGPC Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, ETPB Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq and officials received the Indian Sikhs at Wagah Border.</p>.FIR filed against 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' by Sikh community for disrespecting Gurbani.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Arora said that such a large number of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan for this occasion after a gap of 14 years. </p><p>Mushtaq said comprehensive arrangements have been made for the pilgrims, including medical facilities, security measures, and quality transportation services.</p><p>He said that special arrangements have been made to protect pilgrims from the intense summer heat. The CCTV cameras have been installed as part of security arrangements.</p><p>Indian Sikh delegation leaders - Sardar Gurmeet Singh Bohar and Parmjeet Singh - expressed hope that love, goodwill, and peace would continue to flourish between the peoples of the two countries.</p><p>The main ceremony of the event would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on June 16.</p><p>The pilgrims were taken to Nankana Sahib at Gurdwara Janamasthan, where they will stay for one day before participating in the religious ceremonies in Lahore.</p>