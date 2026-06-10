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Nearly 600 Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Arjan Dev's death anniversary

The main ceremony of the event would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on June 16.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanSikhLahore

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