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Nearly after 50 years, Pakistan resumes alcoholic beverage exports

Alcohol was available to all Pakistanis until 1977 when then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto banned it under pressure from Islamist parties.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:40 IST
PakistanAlcoholExportsDrink

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