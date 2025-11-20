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Next round of Iran-US negotiations expected soon: Pakistan's Defence Minister

Asif made these remarks on Monday, a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 18:51 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

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