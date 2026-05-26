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Homeworldpakistan

Not Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, but army chief: Donald Trump's Abraham Accords invite mentions Asim Munir

The post has once again sparked a debate over balance of power between Pakistan's military and constitutional office.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:35 IST
World newsPakistanDonald TrumpShehbaz Sharif

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