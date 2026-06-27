Pahalgam mastermind, LeT leaders spotted at Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral

<p>In shocking visuals and revelations, several leaders associated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were spotted at the funeral of Shahid Akhtar, the elder brother of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani </a>pacer Shoaib Akhtar in Islamabad. </p><p>According to reports, videos and photos from the funeral showed Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of LeT and the mastermind of the April 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> terror attack, also present at the gathering. </p><p>Kasuri's presence in a public event has renewed concerns over the continued presence and activities of LeT leaders inside Pakistan while receiving support received from authorities. </p>.21 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.<p>Further, Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), widely regarded as the political front of LeT, was present at the funeral. </p><p>Shahid Akhtar died on June 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest, which was confirmed by Shoaib Akhtar on social media. In a post, the former cricketer said his elder brother had “returned to Allah” and shared details of the funeral prayers. </p><p>A video released by PMML showed several other office-bearers of the organisation who were present at the funeral.</p><p>They included Abdullah Toor, the party’s deputy general secretary, Hafiz Umar, PMML’s zonal general secretary, and Amjad Bhatti, chairman of its Khidmat Committee.</p><p>The PMML was formed after Pakistan banned organisations such as Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Milli Muslim League (MML), both linked to UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The party also contested Pakistan’s 2024 general elections.</p><p>The presence of LeT-linked leaders at Shahid Akhtar's public funeral has raised questions about the support for such terror organisations within Pakistan </p><p>The incident has generated widespread attention because of the presence of prominent terrorists at the funeral.</p>