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Homeworldpakistan

Pahalgam mastermind, LeT leaders spotted at Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral

Kasuri's presence in a public event has renewed concerns over the continued presence and activities of LeT leaders inside Pakistan
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:49 IST
World newsPakistanLashkar-e-TaibaterroristsShoaib Akhtar

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