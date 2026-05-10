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Pak minister calls himself ‘ordinary worker’ of Asim Munir, draws ire on social media

Senior television anchor said it was “shameful” for ministers to speak of public “relief” while simultaneously burdening citizens with crushing increases in petroleum prices.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:52 IST
World newsPakistanArmy Chiefasim munir

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