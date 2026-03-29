Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pak PM appreciates Saudi Arabia for showing 'remarkable restraint' during West Asia tensions

Pakistan on Sunday hosted a quadrilateral summit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 16:51 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi ArabiaIranShehbaz SharifWest AsiawarPrince

Follow us on :

Follow Us