<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> on Sunday pledged support to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> and appreciated the Kingdom for showing “remarkable restraint” during the ongoing conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>Sharif was talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who called on the Prime Minister, according to a statement by the PMO.</p>.<p>"While reaffirming Pakistan's full and unwavering solidarity and support with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister appreciated the remarkable restraint exercised by Saudi Arabia amid the current crisis and assured the Saudi Foreign Minister that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia,” according to the statement.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister recalled his recent conversations with the Crown Prince, including their meeting in Jeddah on March 12.</p>.Pakistan to host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss West Asia conflict .<p>Pakistan on Sunday hosted a quadrilateral summit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/egypt">Egypt</a> and Turkiye, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace.</p>.<p>The foreign ministers discussed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on security issues while exploring options for broader peace in the region, an official said. The talks were held amidst a delay in the direct talks between the US and Iran. No statement was issued after the meeting.</p>.<p>While emphasising the Kingdom’s leadership role in the Muslim Ummah, Sharif stressed the need to forge unity within the Islamic countries at this critical time.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister also conveyed his regards for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and warm greetings for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.</p>.<p>Separately, Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty called on the Prime Minister, who warmly welcomed them.</p>