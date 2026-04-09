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Pak promises foolproof security to visiting US delegation for talks in Islamabad

The minister stated that the US Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were “our special guests”.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranIslamabadShehbaz Sharif

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