<p>On Tuesday, a resolution recommending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhie/social-studies/2025/12/10/the-nobel-prizes-that-changed-the-world">Nobel Peace Prize </a>was submitted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. It came acknowledging their role in easing regional tensions through diplomacy and was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker Farah Khan. </p><p>The resolution reportedly expressed appreciation for the leadership of Sharif and Munir, highlighting their “visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and tireless diplomatic efforts”. </p>.'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan': PM Shehbaz Sharif tells PoK assembly.<p>According to the text, the House noted Pakistan's contribution toward the promotion and continuity of peace at both regional and international levels. It claimed that Pakistan has enhanced its global standing and emerged as a responsible, peace-seeking and conciliatory state, drawing international recognition for its diplomatic role.</p> <p>It further mentioned that the country’s efforts contributed to averting a potential global crisis and mitigating pressures on the global economy.</p>.<p>The resolution concluded by formally recommending Sharif and Munir for nomination to the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their contributions.</p>.<p>Jailed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier opposed Munir’s appointment as Army chief in 2022. However, a similar resolution seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for Shehbaz and Munir was unanimously adopted by the Punjab Assembly on April 16.</p>