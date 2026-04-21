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Nobel Peace Prize for Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, army chief Asim Munir?

The resolution concluded by formally recommending Sharif and Munir for nomination to the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their contributions.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:45 IST
PakistanShehbaz SharifNobel Prizeasim munir

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