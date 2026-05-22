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23 terrorists killed in operations in Pakistan

According to the ISPR, a wanted militant, identified as Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib, was also killed during the operations, dealing a major blow to terrorist networks operating in the region.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:45 IST
security forcesTerrorismPakisanSanitisation

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