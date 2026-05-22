<p>Peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed 23 terrorists during a series of operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.</p>.<p>The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops carried out intelligence-based operations at multiple areas, including Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu, and engaged terrorists in intense exchanges of fire.</p>.<p>As many as 23 terrorists were killed in these operations, it said.</p>.Terrorist killed in attack on police post in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>According to the ISPR, a wanted militant, identified as Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib, was also killed during the operations, dealing a major blow to terrorist networks operating in the region.</p>.<p>Saqib was wanted for his alleged involvement in several terror activities, including the killing of security personnel and civilians.</p>.<p>The military said weapons, ammunition, explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the slain terrorists.</p>.11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan.<p>Security forces also unearthed and destroyed a network of underground tunnels and bunkers allegedly used by the terrorists.</p>.<p>Sanitisation operations were continuing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists.</p>.<p>Pakistan has intensified counter-terrorism operations under its 'Azm-e-Istehkam' campaign. </p>