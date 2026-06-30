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Pakistan: 14 children killed, 20 injured as roof of private tuition centre collapses in Lahore

Twenty injured children and a female teacher were shifted to the hospital, police said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:45 IST
World newsPakistanLahoreRoof collapse

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